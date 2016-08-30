BRIEF-Allreal Holding H1 net profit up 3.9 pct at CHF 69.8 million

Aug 30 Allreal Holding AG :
* Net profit including revaluation effect for the first half
year in 2016 amounted to 69.8 million Swiss francs ($71.19
million), or 3.9 pct above the comparable result the previous
year
* Anticipates operating net profit for the entire 2016
financial year to compare to that of the previous year
* H1 rental income declined slightly by 2.3 pct to 86.5
million francs
* Owing to positive negotiations with various prospective
tenants, Allreal expects the vacancy rate to continue to decline
in the second half of 2016
($1 = 0.9805 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)