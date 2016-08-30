BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 30 G-III Apparel Group Ltd
* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces second quarter fiscal
2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.03
* Q2 sales $442.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $484.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to
$2.30
* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue about $2.48 billion
* Sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share $2.16 to $2.26
* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60
* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $940 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says projecting adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to
decrease from prior year between 2% and 5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $2.56
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
