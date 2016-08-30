BRIEF-G-III Apparel Group Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 30 G-III Apparel Group Ltd

* G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 sales $442.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $484.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $2.20 to $2.30

* Sees fiscal 2017 revenue about $2.48 billion

* Sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share $2.16 to $2.26

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.60

* Sees Q3 2017 sales about $940 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says projecting adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2017 to decrease from prior year between 2% and 5%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: