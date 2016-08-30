BRIEF-Fred's Inc reports Q2 loss per share of $0.18

Aug 30 Fred's Inc :

* August same store sales fell 3 percent

* Fred's announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 sales fell 3 percent

* Q2 loss per share $0.18

* August sales $159.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comparable store sales for Q2 declined 2.0% versus an increase of 0.9% in Q2 last year

* Fred's Inc says expect changes in both total sales and comparable store sales to range from negative 1% to a positive 1% for second half of year

* Says may see a loss per diluted share for second half of year in range of $0.18 to $0.23

* See Q3 loss per share deeper than Q4 loss per share

* Qtrly net sales $529.5 million versus $546.1 million