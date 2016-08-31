BRIEF-Jamere Jackson elected to Lilly board of directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Eli Lilly And Co
* Jackson's position prior to joining Nielsen Holdings was VP and CFO for GE oil & gas, drilling and surface division
* Jamere Jackson elected to Lilly board of directors
* Jackson is currently Chief Financial Officer of Nielsen Holdings PLC
* Says as a member of Lilly's board, Jamere Jackson will serve on audit and finance committees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
