版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 31日 星期三 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Blackrock Germany chairman says supports Deutsche Boerse, LSE merger

Aug 31 Blackrock Germany chairman Friedrich Merz says

* Supports Deutsche Boerse, LSE merger

* Does not think making london headquarters of holding of merged entitiy has sufficient support in Germany Further company coverage:

