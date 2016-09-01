版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-EQT places 15.6 mln Scandic Hotels shares at SEK 69.50/shr

Sept 1 EQT

* Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003, in each case through companies, ("Sunstorm"), has sold in total 15.6 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB ("Scandic") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 69.5 per share (the "Placement"). For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐