BRIEF-EQT places 15.6 mln Scandic Hotels shares at SEK 69.50/shr

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
Sept 1 EQT
* Sunstorm Holding AB, controlled by EQT V Ltd and Accent Equity 2003, in each case through companies, ("Sunstorm"), has sold in total 15.6 million shares in Scandic Hotels Group AB ("Scandic") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to Swedish and international institutional investors at a price of SEK 69.5 per share (the "Placement"). For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.