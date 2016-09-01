版本:
BRIEF-Royal Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations

Sept 1 Royal Philips :

* Philips appoints Sophie Bechu as Chief of Operations

* Sophie Bechu joins Philips as of Sept. 1 from International Business Machines Corp Source text : philips.to/2cenCwp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

