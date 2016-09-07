BRIEF-Eldorado Gold sees 2017 gold production of 375,000 oz to 420,000 oz

Sept 7 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado provides updated outlook
* Expects to produce between 310,000 - 320,000 ounces of
gold per year through 2020 at average cash costs of $490/ ounce
in Turkey
* Says over $1 billion in total liquidity expected for
year-end 2016
* Sees 2017 total gold production 375,000 - 420,000 oz
* Sees 2017 total cash costs of $450 - $500/oz
* Capital investments remains prudent, and funds are
currently being allocated to internal growth pipeline
* Sees 2017 total capital budget $500-580 million
* Says gold production is expected to increase by 110% over
2017 totals to over 830,000 ounces in 2020
* Sees all-in sustaining cash costs to decline to under $650
per ounce as part of 2020 targets
