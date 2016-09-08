版本:
BRIEF-Altamont Capital Partners sells Modern Healthcare Inc to Kroger Company

Sept 7 Altamont Capital Partners

* Altamont Capital Partners sells Modern Healthcare Inc to Kroger Company

* Altamont Capital Partners - Terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:

