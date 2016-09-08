BRIEF-Navistar International Corp Q3 loss per share $0.42

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Navistar International Corp
* Navistar reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.42
* Q3 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.18 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $8.2 billion to $8.6 billion
* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $550 million - $600 million for fiscal year 2016
* Expects Volkswagen alliance to be accretive beginning in first year
* FY2016 revenue view $8.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects cumulative synergies for Navistar to ramp up to at least $500 million over first five years from Volkswagen deal
* By year five, it expects alliance will generate annual synergies of at least $200 million for Navistar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)