Owners of Germany's Xella start sales process

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Xella Holdings International

* Says it has decided to start a sales process for building material maker Xella

* Says cannot give further details at this time

* Sources told Reuters in June that private equity group PAI Partners and Goldman Sachs' investment arm have mandated Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to sell Xella after failing to float it last year

* Sale could fetch more than 1.8 bln euros ($2 bln), the sources said at the time

* Source text: