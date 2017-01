Sept 9 Gurit Holding AG :

* Announced on Thursday that it has been selected as the supplier for carbon fiber-based automotive body panels by a British premium automotive OEM

* Total value of the four-year contract is at around 15 million Swiss francs ($15.45 million)

* Supply to the project is scheduled to start in June 2018

