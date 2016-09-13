BRIEF-USA Technologies Q4 loss per share $0.02

Sept 13 USA Technologies Inc

* USA Technologies announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Q4 revenue $21.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* For full fiscal year 2017, management expects to add between 115,000 and 125,000 net new connections for year

* FY2017 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expect to have year-over-year increases of adjusted ebitda and non-GAAP net income for 2017