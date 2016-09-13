BRIEF-Tiffany names Mark Erceg as Chief Financial Officer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany names Mark Erceg as its Chief Financial Officer
* Mark Erceg's appointment will become effective on October 18, 2016
* Previously, Erceg has been employed at Canadian Pacific Railway, where he has served as executive VP and CFO since may 2015
Previously, Erceg was employed at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
