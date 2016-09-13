BRIEF-Tiffany names Mark Erceg as Chief Financial Officer

Sept 13 Tiffany & Co

* Tiffany names Mark Erceg as its Chief Financial Officer

* Mark Erceg's appointment will become effective on October 18, 2016

* Previously, Erceg has been employed at Canadian Pacific Railway, where he has served as executive VP and CFO since may 2015

* Previously, Erceg was employed at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited