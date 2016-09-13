版本:
2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Grupo Sports World names Fabian Morales Carpio as CFO

Sept 13 Grupo Sports World SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday it had named Fabian Morales Carpio as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company as of Oct. 1

* Fabian Morales Carpio will replace Federico Casillas Contreras Medellin

