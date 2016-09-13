版本:
BRIEF-Colfax - Sees "more difficult" North America welding market in Q3

Sept 13 Colfax Corp

* Colfax Corp says major project order wins of about $100 million in the quarter supporting G&FH orders growth in 2H

* Sees "more difficult" North America welding market in Q3 - SEC Filing

* Balanced outlook for quarter still supports 2016 guidance range Source - bit.ly/2ctiqDZ Further company coverage:

