BRIEF-Colfax - Sees "more difficult" North America welding market in Q3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Colfax Corp
* Colfax Corp says major project order wins of about $100 million in the quarter supporting G&FH orders growth in 2H
* Sees "more difficult" North America welding market in Q3 - SEC Filing
* Balanced outlook for quarter still supports 2016 guidance range Source - bit.ly/2ctiqDZ Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.