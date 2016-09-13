版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-Flexsteel Industries Inc increases dividend by 11 pct to $0.20 per share

Sept 13 Flexsteel Industries Inc

* Flexsteel Industries Inc says approved an 11 pct increase in company's quarterly dividend by declaring $0.20 per share dividend

* Flexsteel increases dividend 11 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐