BRIEF-TCL Corp plans to produce liquid crystal display panels at new plant in Shenzhen

Sept 13 Nikkei:

* TCL Corp plans to produce large liquid crystal display panels at a new plant the electronics maker will build in Shenzhen - Nikkei

* TCL Corp's new Shenzen facility is seen costing 46.5 billion yuan ($6.96 billion) in all - Nikkei

* Operations at TCL Corp's new Shenzen plant are targeted to begin July 2019 - Nikkei