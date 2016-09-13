版本:
BRIEF-Pacific Insight Electronics posts Q4 earnings per share C$0.30

Sept 13 Pacific Insight Electronics Corp

* Pacific Insight reports solid revenue and earnings for fiscal 2016

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.30

* Q4 revenue rose 15 percent to C$31.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

