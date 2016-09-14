BRIEF-Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger

Sept 14 Orla Mining :

* Orla Mining and Pershimco Resources announce merger

* Existing Orla shareholders to hold about 36.2 pct of newco shares on a fully diluted basis with remaining 19.1 pct to be held by investors

* Each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.19 of a newco share for each Pershimco common share

* In addition, each Pershimco shareholder will receive 0.04 of a class a common share of newco for each Pershimco share held

* Existing Pershimco shareholders will hold approximately 44.7 pct of newco shares on a fully diluted in money basis

* Orla Mining says intends to raise up to c$50 million via a private placement of subscription receipts at price of $1.75/subscription receipt

* Says Marc Prefontaine will be CEO of the new company