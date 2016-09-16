版本:
BRIEF-Avast Software extends its tender offer for AVG

Sept 16 Avast Software:

* Extended its previously announced tender offer to purchase all of outstanding ordinary shares of AVG Technologies N.V. for $25

* Avast extends its tender offer

* All other terms and conditions of tender offer remain unchanged

* Avast software says exteneded cash offer to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Sept 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

