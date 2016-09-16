版本:
BRIEF-SITO Mobile announces pricing of $10 mln underwritten public offering

Sept 16 SITO Mobile Ltd

* Says pricing of about 2.7 million shares of common stock at public offering price of $3.75 per share

* SITO Mobile announces pricing of $10 million underwritten public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

