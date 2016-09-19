BRIEF-UCB and Amgen announce findings from the FRAME study

Sept 19UCB SA :

* UCB and Amgen reported on Sunday findings from the FRAME study

* Findings show that the investigational agent romosozumab significantly reduced the incidence of new vertebral fractures in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis through 12 and 24 months, meeting the study's co-primary endpoints

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)