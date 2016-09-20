BRIEF-Schaffner confirms targets for organic growth, operating result

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
Sept 20Schaffner Holding AG :
* Says confirms organic growth target for net sales of more than 5% annually and EBIT margin target of 8% defined in the 2020 strategy
* Potential impact on sales of acquisitions has been omitted from the strategic guidance for the period up to fiscal 2019/20
* For fiscal year 2015/16 (as at Sept. 30, 2016), Schaffner still expects to achieve net sales of over 180 million Swiss francs ($183.60 million)
* In terms of operating EBITA, a sequential improvement over the first half of the year is expected
($1 = 0.9804 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.