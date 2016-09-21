版本:
BRIEF-Avast gets all regulatory approvals for proposed acquisition

Sept 21 Avast Software B.V.:

* Avast receives all regulatory approvals for proposed acquisition

* Expect to complete tender offer following expiration of tender offer currently scheduled to expire on Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

