BRIEF-Analogic Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.02

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 21 Analogic Corp
* Analogic announces results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31, 2016 and declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.02
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 revenue $138.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $139 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gaap operating margin of 14.3%, up 40 BPS
* For fiscal 2017, revenue is expected to grow mid-single digits
* Sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap earnings growth of 10% to 14%
* Analogic corp says legacy OEM probe revenue is expected to stabilize at approximately $12 million for 2017
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
