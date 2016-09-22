版本:
BRIEF-Centric Health to buy CareRx Enterprises for $14 mln

Sept 22 Centric Health Corp :

* Centric Health to acquire British Columbia-based Carerx specialty pharmacies

* Deal for $14 million

* Carerx business will be immediately accretive to adjusted ebitda and earnings per share

* Carerx will be acquired on a debt-free basis

* Cash component of consideration for deal to be paid from funds received by co under development, technology and supply agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

