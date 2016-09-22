版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon CFO says company won't offer unlimited data in wireless - Goldman Sachs conf

Sept 22 Verizon Communications Inc

* Verizon CFO says company won't offer unlimited data in wireless - Goldman Sachs conf

* Verizon CFO says free iphone promotion will have no impact on Verizon's q3 margins- Goldman Sachs conf Further company coverage:

