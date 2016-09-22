BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals licenses four programs to Seelos Therapeutics

Sept 22 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand licenses four programs to Seelos Therapeutics

* Says under license agreement Ligand is entitled to receive an additional $3.5 million if Seelos becomes a public company

* Says Seelos is responsible for all development activities under license.

* Co entitled to receive initial payments in equity or cash of $1.3 million upon Seelos' completing minimum of $7.5 million financing

* Says in addition, Ligand is entitled to net sales royalties ranging from 4% to 10% for various programs licensed

* Says Co is entitled to receive up to $145 million of additional cash milestones