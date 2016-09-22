版本:
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin declares Q4 dividend of $1.82 per share

Sept 22 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Authorized Q4 2016 dividend of $1.82 per share, representing a 10 percent increase or $0.17 per share over last quarter

* Quarterly dividend of $1.82 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

