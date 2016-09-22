版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-NTT Data launching campaign to identify startup's across world, focusing on financial technology - Nikkei

Sept 22 Nikkei:

* NTT Data Corp launching a campaign to identify startup companies across the world, with a focus on financial technology - Nikkei

* By investing in, partnering with Fintech and other startups abroad, NTT Data aims to rake in 10 bln yen in revenue in five years - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cUcdo2)

