BRIEF-NTT Data launching campaign to identify startup's across world, focusing on financial technology - Nikkei

Sept 22 Nikkei:

* NTT Data Corp launching a campaign to identify startup companies across the world, with a focus on financial technology - Nikkei

* By investing in, partnering with Fintech and other startups abroad, NTT Data aims to rake in 10 bln yen in revenue in five years - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cUcdo2)