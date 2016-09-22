版本:
BRIEF-Uniqure NV says Matthew Kapusta Appointed Interim CEO

Sept 22 Uniqure Nv

* "At This Time, Elected Not To Initiate Search Process For Permanent CEO"

* Uniqure Announces Management And Board Changes

* Says CEO Daniel Soland Resigned

* Says Matthew Kapusta Appointed Interim CEO

* Kapusta Will Continue To Serve As CFO

* Says In Addition, Philip Astley-Sparke Has Been Elected Unanimously By Board To Serve As Its Chairman

* Following Soland's Resignation, Company's Board Of Directors Currently Consists Of Seven Members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

