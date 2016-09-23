BRIEF-AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of stock, select preliminary Q1 2017 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 AEHR Test Systems :
* AEHR Test Systems announces private placement of common stock and select preliminary first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for sale of approximately $5.9 million in shares of its common stock
* Bookings in Q1 of fiscal 2017 are estimated to be over $10 million
* Backlog is expected to be over $10 million as of August 31, 2016, compared to a backlog of $5.3 million as of May 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue is expected to be approximately $5.3 million, compared to $1.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Pursuant to terms of agreement, co agreed to sell aggregate of 2.7 million shares of common stock at price of $2.15 per share
* AEHR Test Systems intends to use net proceeds from private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
