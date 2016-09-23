BRIEF-Office Depot gets irrevocable offer to acquire co's European business

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Office Depot Inc :
* Received an irrevocable offer from Aurelius Rho Invest DS GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurelius Group to acquire co's European business
* Transaction is structured as an equity sale with purchaser acquiring the OD European business with its assets, liabilities
* Purchaser has provided offer to Office Depot Foreign Holdings LP, LLC and Office Depot Foreign Holdings GP, LLC, units of co
* Upon completion of consultation with central works council, Office Depot Foreign Holdings has option to enter into deal with Aurelius Group
* If option is not exercised, a EUR 5 million fee will be payable by office depot foreign holdings to purchaser
* Office Depot Foreign Holdings' aggregate liability for warranty, indemnity claims under SPA is limited to EUR 10 million related to OD European business
* Company will retain responsibility for UK defined benefit pension plan
* Until deal closing date, company has agreed to operate OD European business in ordinary course - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2daew88) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
