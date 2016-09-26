CBOE to acquire rival exchange Bats Global for US$3.2bn

LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) - CBOE Holdings has entered into an agreement to acquire rival exchange operator Bats Global for US$3.2bn.

The transaction, which has already been approved by both companies' boards, reflects CBOE's ambition to expand in Europe and gain a bigger foothold in the fast-growing market for exchange-traded funds.

CBOE will pay US$32.50 a share in cash and stock to acquire the smaller exchange, representing a 70% gain for investors that participated in Bats' IPO just five months ago.

Bats shares closed 20% higher last Friday after news of the acquisition circulated, while CBOE stock was up just over 1%.

Edward Tilly, chief executive of the CBOE, described the acquisition as a transformative step in the exchange's growth strategy.

In addition to bringing together the number one and number five players in the congested and ultra-competitive US options market, the acquisition provides the larger firm with a foothold in Europe and a strong position in the fast-growing exchange-traded fund business.

"We believe that bringing together CBOE Holdings' product innovation, indexing expertise, and options and volatility market position, with Bats' proven proprietary technology infrastructure, global ETP listing and trading venues, global foreign exchange marketplace and market data services, represents a compelling combination that should deliver significant benefits for our customers and enhanced long-term value for our stockholders," he said in a statement. NEW PRODUCTS Tilly noted that Bats' market data expertise will allow CBOE to develop new products using the company's index calculation capabilities. Trading will be moved onto a single platform using Bats' proprietary trading technology, contributing to US$50m of annualised expense synergies in the first three years after completion, increasing to US$65m in five years.

The acquisition should help bolster CBOE's ambitions in Europe - the exchange recently opened its London office and aims to expand its successful volatility business there. Bats, which went public in a US$253m IPO earlier this year, is the largest stock exchange in Europe, amassing 23% market share in August after trading 8.1bn average daily notional.

Acquisition of the Bats business would afford CBOE a foothold in the fast-growing exchange-traded fund market. Bats is currently the number three venue for US exchange-traded product listings with 98 products from 15 separate issuers. Although still a long way behind NYSE, which houses more than 1,500 products covering over US$21bn of assets under management, Bats was the largest US platform for ETF trading in August, accounting for 24% of all activity.

CBOE's biggest success story in recent years its VIX index suite and the growing range of ultra-liquid futures and options that trade on the benchmark. Bats itself has viewed volatility a key revenue opportunity. The exchange launched SPYIX, a new VIX rival index, earlier this year, aiming to address a range of flaws that it believes led to erratic movements during periods of low volatility.

Under the terms of the offer, Bats shareholders will receive US$10 per share in cash and 0.3201 of a share in CBOE. The agreement contains an election procedure that allows Bats stockholders to seek all cash or all stock. The company will fund the cash portion through new borrowings of US$1.65bn, for which commitment letters have been obtained.

Following the transaction, Tilly will remain CEO of the combined company, while Bats CEO Chris Concannon will become president and COO. CBOE's current president and COO Edward Provost plans to retire. The board of directions will consist of 11 from the current 14-strong CBOE board and three from the Bats Board. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Gareth Gore)