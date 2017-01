Sept 26 First Merchants Corp:

* On September 20, 2016, co entered into stock purchase agreement with Leland Boren and certain shareholders affiliated with Boren

* Under agreement co will acquire about 12.11% of issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Independent Alliance Banks

* Purchase price per share to be $40.00,aggregate purchase price for shares to be paid to Leland Boren, certain shareholders to be $19.8 million Source text - (bit.ly/2dm0cFJ)