BRIEF-Boston Scientific to acquire EndoChoice for $8.00/share

Sept 27 Boston Scientific Corp

* To evaluate strategic options with respect to FUSE colonoscope, and expects to provide further clarity at/around time of deal closing

* Boston Scientific to acquire EndoChoice

* Boston scientific will launch a tender offer for all EndoChoice outstanding shares at a cash price of $8.00 per share

* Acquisition is expected to be breakeven to Boston Scientific adjusted earnings per share in 2017, and accretive thereafter

* Total equity value is approximately $210 million and transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2016

* Says upon completion of transaction, EndoChoice will become part of Boston Scientific endoscopy business

* Transaction is expected to be less accretive on a GAAP basis, due to amortization expense and transaction and integration costs in 2017

* Total equity value is approximately $210 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: