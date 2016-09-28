版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Staffing 360 Solutions posts qtrly net loss of $1.3 mln

Sept 28 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc :

* Staffing 360 Solutions says company has longer term objective of driving annual revenue to $300 million

* Staffing 360 solutions announces record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

* Q1 revenue rose 30 percent to $47 million

* Qtrly net loss of $1.3 million, a 23 percent improvement compared to $1.7 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐