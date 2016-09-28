版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 23:31 BJT

BRIEF-San Miguel chief to build $300 million cement plant in Davao - Nikkei

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

* San Miguel chief to build $300 million cement plant in Davao - Nikkei

* Cement Plant capable of producing 2 mln tons per year, will be built by Eagle Cement, a private co held by San Miguel President Ramon Ang (not 'Ramon Ang Ang') - Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐