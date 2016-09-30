CORRECTED-BRIEF-WISeKey International signs MOU with Indian investors to establish a Joint Venture

(Resends the brief to correct the announcement date)
Sept 30 WISeKey International Holding AG
:
* Said on Thursday signs MOU with Indian investors to
establish a Joint Venture(WISeKey India) to expand IoT and
Cybersecurity in the Indian Market
* Agreement would result in the localization of WISeKey's
Cybersecurity Platform in India to serve several markets such as
IoT, Cybersecurity and Authentication of objects
* Certain terms of the WISeKey India Joint Venture remain
subject to final approval by all parties and should be concluded
soon and expected to be announced in October at the Indian
Economic Summit
