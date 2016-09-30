版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier signs contract to supply 665 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles to Angel Trains, in UK

Sept 30 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier says new trains are expected to be delivered between January 2019 and September 2020

* Bombardier wins rolling stock and maintenance contracts for Abellio's East Anglia franchise in the UK

* Rolling stock contract is valued at about $1.1 billion and maintenance contract valued at approximately $108 million

* Signed contract to supply 665 new Bombardier aventra vehicles to angel trains, for Abellio on its East Anglia rail franchise in UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐