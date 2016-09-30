BRIEF-Ryerson Holding provides guidance for Q3

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Says company anticipates revenue for q3 of 2016 to be flat with Q2
* Expects Q3 2016 net income attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $8 million to $12 million
* Expects Q3 adjusted ebitda, excluding lifo in range of $46 million to $50 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2dtL8F4] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
