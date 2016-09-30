BRIEF-Ryerson Holding provides guidance for Q3

Sept 30 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Says company anticipates revenue for q3 of 2016 to be flat with Q2

* Expects Q3 2016 net income attributable to ryerson holding corporation in range of $8 million to $12 million

* Expects Q3 adjusted ebitda, excluding lifo in range of $46 million to $50 million