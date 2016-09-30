版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Resource real estate investors 6 LP - Co's unit sold complex for about $18 mln

Sept 30 Resource Real Estate Investors 6 LP

* On Sept 26, co's unit sold its apartment complex located in San Antonio, for approximately $18.0 million

* Co sold apartment complex to Texas to 37p-Henderson Pass LLC Source - bit.ly/2cRDkQm

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐