BRIEF-HarbourVest proposes to buy SVG Capital's investment portfolio

Oct 10 Harbourvest
* Is prepared to offer a purchase price that will be at
least £783.1 million for 100% of svg capital's investment
portfolio, as of July 31 2016
* Confirms that it has sent a proposal to svg capital and
its advisers to acquire 100% of svg capital's investment
portfolio
* Proposal to svg capital to acquire 100% of svg capital's
investment portfolio is conditional on its full and final share
offer lapsing.
* Calculates that purchase price would, if returned in full,
enable svg capital to return in excess of 700 pence per share to
shareholders
* Could complete deal in timeframe that would not be longer
than that proposed by goldman sachs and canada pension plan
investment board
* Expects board will be keen to explore this asset proposal
given clear value uplift it represents to shareholders
Source text for Eikon: