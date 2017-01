REFILE-BRIEF-Nord Anglia Education announces initial fiscal outlook, starting student enrollment, update on china dual curriculum strategy

(Corrects source text)

Oct 10 Nord Anglia Education Inc

* FY Earnings Per Share View $0.69, Revenue View $945.1 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nord Anglia Education Announces Starting Student Enrollment, Update On China Dual Curriculum Strategy, And Initial Outlook For Fiscal 2017

* Sees Fiscal 2017 Revenue $925 - $945 Million

* Sees Fiscal 2017 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.64-$0.69

* Starting Student Enrollment At Nord Anglia Education's 43 Schools Around World Totaled 36,848 Full Time Equivalent Students On Sept 30

* Implemented An Average Increase In Tuition Fees Of 4% Across Its Schools

* Targeting To Open One Additional China In September 2017

* Targeting To Open 2 Additional China Dual Curriculum Schools In Sept 2018, 5 Additional China Dual Curriculum Schools In September 2019

* Upfront Investment By Co To Open Future China Dual Curriculum Schools Is Expected To Be On Average $20 Million Per School