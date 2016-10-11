BRIEF-Twilio sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 mln to $63.75 mln

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Twilio Inc :
* sees total revenue of $70.25 million to $71.25 million for three months ended September 30, 2016
* Sees Sept quarter net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15
* sees over 34,000 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2016, compared to 23,822 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2015
* Sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 million to $63.75 million
* sees non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 to $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* sees GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15 for the three months ended September 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2ebyAaQ Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.