BRIEF-Twilio sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 mln to $63.75 mln

Oct 11 Twilio Inc :

* sees total revenue of $70.25 million to $71.25 million for three months ended September 30, 2016

* Sees Sept quarter net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.14 to $0.15

* sees over 34,000 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2016, compared to 23,822 active customer accounts as of September 30, 2015

* Sees Sept quarter base revenue of $63.25 million to $63.75 million

* sees non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 to $0.05 for the three months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $64.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S