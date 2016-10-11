BRIEF-United Airlines Sept consolidated load factor up 0.3 points

Oct 11 United Continental Holdings Inc:

* United reports September 2016 operational performance

* United Continental Holdings Inc - expects third-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 to 6.0 percent compared to q3 of 2015

* United Continental Holdings Inc - Sept RPMS 17.52 billion, up 3.9 percent; Sept ASMS 21.06 billion, up 3.6 percent