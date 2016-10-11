BRIEF-United Airlines Sept consolidated load factor up 0.3 points

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 United Continental Holdings Inc:
* Now expects Q3 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 percent-6 percent versus Q3 of 2015
* United reports September 2016 operational performance
* UAL's September 2016 consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 3.9 percent
* United Continental Holdings Inc - expects third-quarter 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue to decline 5.5 to 6.0 percent compared to q3 of 2015
* Sept consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 3.6 percent versus september 2015
* United Continental Holdings Inc - UAL's September 2016 consolidated load factor increased 0.3 points compared to september 2015.
* United Continental Holdings Inc - Sept RPMS 17.52 billion, up 3.9 percent; Sept ASMS 21.06 billion, up 3.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.