版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 CABOSUN trial of Cabozantinib vs Sunitinib

Oct 11 Exelixis Inc :

* Cabozantinib met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival as compared to Sunitinib

* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 CABOSUN trial of Cabozantinib versus Sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at ESMO 2016

* Based on these results, Exelixis plans to submit a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Cabozantinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐