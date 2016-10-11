BRIEF-Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 CABOSUN trial of Cabozantinib vs Sunitinib

Oct 11 Exelixis Inc :

* Cabozantinib met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival as compared to Sunitinib

* Exelixis announces positive results from phase 2 CABOSUN trial of Cabozantinib versus Sunitinib in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma presented at ESMO 2016

* Based on these results, Exelixis plans to submit a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Cabozantinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: