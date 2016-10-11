版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 22:12 BJT

BRIEF-Lvmh CFO says no way LVMH could do business with Amazon

Oct 11 LVMH

* CFO says no way LVMH could do business with Amazon "for the time being" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐