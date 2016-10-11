版本:
BRIEF-Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Oct 11 Pacific Exploration and Production Corp:

* Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s. Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction

* Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to occur on or before Oct. 24

* Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged

* All of conditions precedent to completion of creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

